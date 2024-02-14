The White Sox announced a minor league deal with three-time All-Star Mike Moustakas as a non-roster invite.

According to USA Today's Bob Nightengale, Moustakas will earn $2 million if he makes the big leagues and $2 million in performance bonuses.

The #WhiteSox have agreed to terms on a minor-league deal with INF Mike Moustakas. He will be in camp as NRI. — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) February 15, 2024

Moustakas, 35, has been a bit of a journeyman since being traded from the Kansas City Royals to the Milwaukee Brewers in 2018. Since then, he's played for the Brewers, Cincinnati Reds, Colorado Rockies and Los Angeles Angels.

He started his major league career in Kansas City in 2011. The Royals drafted him in the first round of the 2007 MLB entry draft, selecting him with the No. 2 pick in the draft. He rose the ranks quickly and became a mainstay in the Royals' lineup.

Moustakas helped the Royals win their second World Series in 2015. That season, Moustakas hit .284 from the plate in the regular season with a .817 OPS. He hit .304 in the World Series, knocking in three runs against the Mets.

Playing 112 games between the Rockies and Angels last season, he hit .247 with a .685 OPS. Moustakas tacked on 12 home runs and 48 RBIs to his stat line last season.

