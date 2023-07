If you're going to the White Sox-Red Sox game on Saturday at Guaranteed Rate Field, don't forget to get there early.

The White Sox are giving away an all-black White Sox basketball jersey to the first 20,000 fans in the stadium.

The jersey is available in medium and extra-large sizes only. Here is a photo of the jersey, courtesy of the White Sox website.





