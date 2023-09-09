White Sox call up José Ureña, place Declan Cronin on IL

The Chicago White Sox announced that they have selected the contract of José Ureña ahead of Saturday evening's game against the Detroit Tigers, with right-handed reliever Declan Cronin being placed on the 15-day IL with right hand blisters, retroactive to Sept. 6.

Ureña, a former Tiger, will make the start for the White Sox on Saturday.

The start will mark Ureña's debut with the South Siders, as the right-hander will make his sixth appearance and start of the season after five previous starts in 2023 with the Colorado Rockies.

Appearing each big league season since 2015, Ureña, soon to be 32, has struggled in his limited work this season.

Across those five starts, Ureña was 0-4 with a 9.82 ERA, yielding 20 earned runs in just 18.1 innings with 14 walks and nine strikeouts.

Since signing with the White Sox on a minor league deal in early August, Ureña has posted solid numbers with Triple-A Charlotte.

In four starts with the Knights, Ureña has posted a 1-1 record with a 3.38 ERA, with seven walks and 20 strikeouts over 21.1 innings of work.

The White Sox will be the fifth big league team Ureña has suited up for, after the Tigers, Rockies, Miami Marlins and Milwaukee Brewers.

As for Cronin, the 25-year-old rookie reliever heads to the IL after struggling in six games of work with the big league team.

In 7.2 innings, Cronin has allowed 10 earned runs, six walks and two home runs, adding up to a 11.74 ERA.

The White Sox will take on the Tigers from Comerica Park in Detroit at 5:10 p.m. local time on NBC Sports Chicago.

