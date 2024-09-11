White Sox chairman Jerry Reinsdorf releases statement surrounding ‘historically difficult season': Report

Following the White Sox's 114th loss of the season coming against the Guardians on Wednesday, chairman Jerry Reinsdorf issued a statement to the media at Guaranteed Rate Field.

"Everyone in this organization is extremely unhappy with the results of this season, that goes without saying," Reinsdorf said, according to multiple outlets. "This year has been very painful for all, especially our fans. We did not arrive here overnight, and solutions won't happen overnight either. Going back to last year, we have made difficult decisions and changes to begin building a foundation for future success.

"What has impressed me is how our players and staff have continued to work and bring a professional attitude to the ballpark each day despite a historically difficult season. No one is happy with the results, but I commend the continued effort. I expect to have more to say at the end of the season."

The White Sox are 33-114, as of this writing, owning the league's worst record by 21.5 games over the 54-92 Miami Marlins. With a loss to the Guardians on Wednesday, the White Sox have now lost a franchise-worst 15 consecutive games at home, leaving them 1-27 in their last 28 games at home.

To avoid the MLB record for most losses in a single season, the White Sox need to finish 9-6. They have series remaining against the Athletics (starting Friday), Angels, Padres, Angels (again), and Tigers to finish out the season. The modern-day single-season losses record is owned by the Mets, who posted 120 in 1962.

The White Sox are in a heap of trouble, even outside of this season. The organization dismissed manager Pedro Grifol in August, naming Grady Sizemore as the interim manager for the rest of the season. The White Sox need, still, to find a new manager for their team.

On Monday, Getz shared his thoughts on the trajectory of the White Sox's historic losing season.

“If you would have told me we would end up flirting with the record, I would have been a little surprised," Getz said. "Now if you would have told me prior to the year we would have ended up with over 100 losses, 105, 110, I would not have been as surprised. These are the cards we’ve been dealt at this point. You try and make the best of it."

