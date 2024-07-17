White Sox designate Martín Maldonado for assignment: Report

The White Sox have designated Martín Maldonado for assignment, The Athletic reported Wednesday.

Along with Maldonado, the White Sox also designated infielder Danny Mendick, the team announced Wednesday. They also optioned infielder Lenyn Sosa, making room for new signing Nick Senzel.

Maldonado, 37, signed with the White Sox in January. He's been splitting catching duties with youngster Korey Lee, who's inarguably having a far better season than the longtime veteran.

From the plate, Maldonado is hitting .119 with four home runs and 11 RBIs. In 147 plate appearances through 48 games this season, Maldonado has just 16 hits and eight walks. Lee, on the other hand, is batting .218 with a .612 OPS from eight home runs and 24 RBIs this season.

Lee is also a more elite defensive asset behind the plate than Maldonado. Lee is one of the league's best at throwing out runners trying to steal. He has a cannon behind the plate, but he still needs to work on his framing and blocking.

The move to DFA Maldonado is well overdue and it appears the White Sox are trimming fat as the MLB trade deadline approaches.

