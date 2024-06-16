White Sox DFA Duke Ellis, select contract of Chuckie Robinson

The Chicago White Sox made a pair of procedural roster moves on Sunday, including designating outfielder Duke Ellis for assignment.

In a corresponding move, the team selected the contract of catcher Chuckie Robinson, adding him to their 40-man roster.

Ellis made his MLB debut this season with the White Sox. He appeared in fight games, going 0-for-4 with a run scored and four stolen bases on four attempts. He has primarily played in Double-A Birmingham this season, but was sent back to Triple-A Charlotte last week.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Chicago sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

He is 1-for-8 in two games with the Knights.

Robinson hade his MLB debut with the Cincinnati Reds during the 2022 season, with a pair of home runs and five RBI’s in 60 total plate appearances.

This season he has played in 41 games for the Knights, batting .235 with six home runs and 25 RBI’s. He also has scored 34 runs in his 145 at-bats.

Despite being added to the White Sox 40-man roster, Robinson will remain with their Triple-A affiliate for the time being.

Click here to follow the White Sox Talk Podcast.