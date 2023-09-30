White Sox earn 100th loss from penultimate game of the season

On Saturday, the White Sox lost to the San Diego Padres at home, 6-1. That loss marks their 100th loss in the season; a grueling mark to reach after a tough season.

They become the fifth team in White Sox history to eclipse the mark.

The last 100-loss season for the White Sox came in 2018, two seasons before they would make the playoffs for the first time since 2008. The other three times occurred in 1970, 1948 and 1932.

The most losses in White Sox franchise history is 106 from the aforementioned 1970 season.

And that's 100 pic.twitter.com/57ro6p5o5k — White Sox Talk (@NBCSWhiteSox) October 1, 2023

It's been a long road for the White Sox this season. Most have described it as the toughest year in a long while for the White Sox, underscored by 100 losses just before the White Sox turn the page on this season.

It started out with optimism behind a franchise-record five-year $75 million contract the Sox gave Andrew Benintendi to become the team's everyday left fielder. They also signed Mike Clevinger to bolster the backend of their starting rotation.

The season also marked the new era of White Sox baseball under Pedro Grifol, the newly hired manager of the club. Previously, he served as the bench coach for the Kansas City Royals. He earned his first managerial position after 20+ years in baseball, wearing several hats in the major and minor leagues.

After an 81-81 season in 2022, the White Sox promised it would be different this time around.

Unfortunately, the same pitfalls returned to the 2023 White Sox. Built to be a home run-hitting team, the White Sox rank 20th in MLB for home runs this season. They own the second-worst offense in baseball, too.

Their defense told the same story. They've committed the fifth-most errors this season and they've saved -54 defensive runs on the season --- the second-worst mark in baseball.

Their pitching staff didn't offer much help either. You can peg some of the blame on poor defense, but the numbers are the numbers for the White Sox' arms. They own the fifth-worst ERA in baseball as a staff.

The season took a dive near the trade deadline, as the White Sox underwent a significant sell-off. They traded Lucas Giolito, Lance Lynn, Kendall Graveman, Reynaldo Lopez and Jake Burger.

From there, the White Sox' focus has been on winning with who they have, while developing the prospects they earned from the trades they made at the deadline.

Click here to follow the White Sox Talk Podcast.