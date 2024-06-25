White Sox earn first sell-out of the season for Wednesday's Dodgers finale

The White Sox has sold out its home game against the Dodgers on Wednesday at Guaranteed Rate Field, NBC Sports Chicago confirmed from the team.

The sell-out marks the first of the season for the South Side. This season, they rank 27th in MLB in attendance, averaging 16,709 fans per game at home, according to ESPN. They're averaging 22,263 per game overall.

But Wednesday's sell-out has little to do with the 21-59 White Sox, unfortunately. The attendance is assuredly there to see Shohei Ohtani, inarguably the league's best and most popular player.

That would serve reason as to why the Dodgers not only lead home attendance, bringing in 47,523 fans to Dodger Stadium, but they also see a league-leading 33,765 fans on average on the road.

Against the White Sox in this series, Ohtani is currently 2-of-6 at the plate with two runs, three RBIs and one home run. This past offseason, he signed a record-breaking $700 million with the Dodgers, as he made the Los Angeles lateral from the Angels to the Dodgers.

