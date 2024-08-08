The Chicago White Sox have fired manager Pedro Grifol, the team announced in a press release Thursday.

The move comes on an off-day for the White Sox, who recently lost 21 games in a row during a streak that matched the longest such run in American League history.

“As we all recognize, our team’s performance this season has been disappointing on many levels,” said Chris Getz, White Sox senior vice president/general manager, in a statement. “Despite the on-field struggles and lack of success, we appreciate the effort and professionalism Pedro and the staff brought to the ballpark every day. These two seasons have been very challenging. Unfortunately, the results were not there, and a change is necessary as we look to our future and the development of a new energy around the team.”

Grifol posted a record of 89-190 as White Sox manager, with the team struggling to a 28-89 record so far this season.

The team did not immediately announce an interim manager ahead of their series opener against the Chicago Cubs on Friday.

Grifol has been on the hot seat for most of the season, but had previously said he was not concerned about things he couldn't control.

"I don't really think about that. I don't have any control," Grifol said when asked about being dismissed. "I have a contract and my contract says I will (be back). I'm going to work tirelessly every single day like I'm gonna be here next year and five years after that. My responsibility and my vision is to put this organization in a place where we see white towels all the way from that corner to that corner and we're playing meaningful baseball games every single day. That's what I think about all day long.

The South Siders hired Grifol, 54, to become the franchise's 42nd manager on Nov. 1, 2022. Grifol came to the White Sox with a wealth of experience from wearing several hats. He joined the Royals in 2013, coaching through their minor league system. He was also an assistant batting coach and a catching instructor. He became the team's bench coach in 2020.

