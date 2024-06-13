White Sox give update on Eloy Jiménez injury progress

The White Sox have sent Eloy Jiménez to the Arizona Complex League, their rookie-level affiliate, to begin a rehab assignment, per the team.

Jiménez suffered a hamstring injury rounding third base on May 21 in a game against the Toronto Blue Jays. The White Sox initially placed him on the 10-day IL but then shelved him for for four to six weeks.

It was the second IL stint of the season for Jiménez, who missed 12 games in April with a left adductor strain.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Chicago sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Before his most recent injury, Jiménez was slashing .213/.288/.381 with five home runs, five doubles and 12 RBI through 134 at-bats.

Click here to follow the White Sox Talk Podcast.