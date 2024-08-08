As White Sox fire Pedro Grifol, here's how historically bad they've been

The Chicago White Sox recently ended the longest losing streak in American League history, but they’re still in danger of posting the worst record in Major League history even after firing manager Pedro Grifol on Thursday.

Grifol posted the worst record in team history while at the helm, with a mark of 89-190 over the last two seasons.

So far this season, the White Sox are 28-89, and recently snapped a 21-game losing streak that was tied for the longest in American League history with the 1988 Baltimore Orioles.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Chicago sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

The White Sox currently have a .239 winning percentage, which would be their worst in a single season by a longshot. The most games they have ever lost in a season is 106, and they’ll need to go 29-16 in their final 45 games to avoid hitting that mark this year.

Perhaps more importantly, they will need to go 15-30 to avoid losing 120 games, which would tie them for the worst season in MLB history with the woeful 1962 New York Mets, who hit that mark in their expansion season.

Currently, the team is on pace to lose 123 games, which would give them the record by a comfortable margin.

The quest to avoid that record will continue on Friday when the White Sox open a home series against the Chicago Cubs, with Garrett Crochet taking the mound at Guaranteed Rate Field at 7:10 p.m.

Click here to follow the White Sox Talk Podcast.