White Sox make more history as All-Star break arrives

The Chicago White Sox have had a season to forget so far in 2024, and they set yet another mark this weekend that they’d just as soon rather forget.

The White Sox wrapped up their pre-All Star Game schedule on Sunday with a loss to the Pittsburgh Pirates at Guaranteed Rate Field, their fourth in a row and their seventh in their last eight games.

The loss puts the White Sox at 27-71 on the season as the All-Star break arrives, and that number is enough to put them in some less-than-desirable company.

According to Stathead, the White Sox now hold the record for most losses before the All-Star Game of any team in MLB history, outdueling the 1979 Oakland Athletics and 2018 Baltimore Orioles for that distinction.

The Athletics did have a winning percentage that was worse than the White Sox, who have won 27.6% of their games so far this season.

The 2003 Athletics and the 2003 Detroit Tigers also had worse winning percentages through the All-Star Game than the White Sox, according to the website.

As things stand, the White Sox are on pace to win 45 games this season, which would put them among the worst seasons in MLB history. It would also be the fewest games the White Sox have won in any full season, and would mark the worst winning percentage the team has ever put up.

The White Sox will try to reverse that trend when they come out of the break, but a tough road trip looms with games against the Kansas City Royals and the defending world champion Texas Rangers.

