White Sox' Luis Robert Jr. makes All-Star Game roster

Chicago White Sox slugger Luis Robert, Jr. has been named to the American League All-Star Game roster, marking the first time in his career he's been selected for the Midsummer Classic.

Robert, playing in his fourth season, has a career-high 24 home runs and 46 RBI's in 344 plate appearances for the White Sox.

He is slashing .276/.333/.574 this season, and is nearing his career high in games played in a season.

He has also been a stellar defender as well, racking up a 1.1 defensive Wins Above Replacement this season, according to Baseball Reference.

Robert won the 2020 American League Gold Glove in center field, and seems to be well on pace to do so again this year.

The 2023 MLB All-Star Game will be played Tuesday, July 11 in Seattle.

