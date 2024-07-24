White Sox make disturbing history in 10-2 loss to Rangers

The White Sox blew another lead to the Rangers Wednesday night, with lefty reliever Jared Shuster allowing six runs in the eighth inning and the offense only mustering four hits in the team's 10th straight loss.

It's their second 10-game losing streak of the season, making this the first time in White Sox history a team has suffered multiple 10-plus losses in a row in the same season.

At 27-77, the White Sox have spent the year experimenting new ways to lose games. On Wednesday, things began to unravel in the fifth inning when Corey Seager led off with a double. The Rangers took the lead with another double and an RBI single from Adolis García and Nathaniel Lowe, respectively. They'd go on to score seven more runs for good measure.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Chicago sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Luis Robert Jr. had the White Sox' lone offensive highlight with a solo home run in the third inning.

Starting pitcher Chris Flexen is 0-7 over his last 14 starts, all White Sox losses. The right-hander struck out three, walked two and allowed seven hits over 4 2/3 innings.

TRAINER’S ROOM

White Sox: Manager Pedro Grifol said 3B Yoán Moncada (thigh), who is at the team's complex in Arizona after being recalled from his rehab assignment, feels better than he did a couple of days ago when he didn't feel right running hard. Moncada played only 11 games before getting hurt April 9.

Rangers: 3B Josh Jung (right wrist fracture) took live BP, ran bases and is set to start another rehab assignment Friday with Double-A Frisco. He broke his wrist when hit by a pitch April 1 in the fourth game of the season. He experienced inflammation in his wrist after four rehab games in June.

UP NEXT

The four-game series finale is Thursday when three-time Cy Young Award winner Max Scherzer (1-3, 3.99 ERA) has a chance to move into MLB's top 10 for career strikeouts. The right-hander's 3,391 have him two shy of matching Justin Verlander for 10th. RHP Jonathan Cannon (1-4, 4.58) starts for the White Sox.

TRAINER’S ROOM

White Sox: Manager Pedro Grifol said 3B Yoán Moncada (thigh), who is at the team's complex in Arizona after being recalled from his rehab assignment, feels better than he did a couple of days ago when he didn't feel right running hard. Moncada played only 11 games before getting hurt April 9.

Rangers: 3B Josh Jung (right wrist fracture) took live BP, ran bases and is set to start another rehab assignment Friday with Double-A Frisco. He broke his wrist when hit by a pitch April 1 in the fourth game of the season. He experienced inflammation in his wrist after four rehab games in June.

UP NEXT

The four-game series finale is Thursday when three-time Cy Young Award winner Max Scherzer (1-3, 3.99 ERA) has a chance to move into MLB's top 10 for career strikeouts. The right-hander's 3,391 have him two shy of matching Justin Verlander for 10th. RHP Jonathan Cannon (1-4, 4.58) starts for the White Sox.

Click here to follow the White Sox Talk Podcast.