White Sox make flurry of moves ahead of their first game after All-Star break

The White Sox announced a flurry of roster moves ahead of their return to the field versus the Royals on Friday.

The team called up Brooks Baldwin, Chuckie Robinson and Steven Wilson. They placed Michael Soroka on the 15-day injured list with a right shoulder strain. And they designated Martín Maldonado for assignment, which was first reported by Ken Rosenthal on Wednesday.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Chicago sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Baldwin, 23, was drafted by the White Sox in the 12th round of the 2022 MLB Draft. In 82 games in the minor leagues this season, Baldwin is hitting .324 with a .851 OPS. He's hit eight home runs and 41 RBIs, too.

Before the game, Baldwin told the media he was at a Lowe's with his mother when he got the call to the big leagues. He will make his debut at second base, batting eighth in the order on Friday.

Soroka has played in 22 games this season, starting seven of them. He's holding a 5.23 ERA in the major leagues this season with a 1.465 WHIP. He's struck out 71 batters while walking 42.

Along with Maldonado, the White Sox also designated infielder Danny Mendick, the team announced Wednesday. They also optioned infielder Lenyn Sosa, making room for new signing Nick Senzel, who will start at third base on Friday.

Maldonado, 37, signed with the White Sox in January. He's been splitting catching duties with youngster Korey Lee, who's inarguably having a far better season than the longtime veteran.

From the plate, Maldonado is hitting .119 with four home runs and 11 RBIs. In 147 plate appearances through 48 games this season, Maldonado has just 16 hits and eight walks. Lee, on the other hand, is batting .218 with a .612 OPS from eight home runs and 24 RBIs this season.

Lee is also a more elite defensive asset behind the plate than Maldonado. Lee is one of the league's best at throwing out runners trying to steal. He has a cannon behind the plate, but he still needs to work on his framing and blocking.

The move to DFA Maldonado is well overdue and it appears the White Sox are trimming fat as the MLB trade deadline approaches.

Click here to follow the White Sox Talk Podcast.