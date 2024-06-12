White Sox make four roster moves before Wednesday's game vs. Mariners

White Sox outfielder Andrew Benintendi has returned from the 10-day injured list after missing nine games this month with left Achilles tendonitis.

He went 3-for-5 with one home run in two rehab games with the rookie-level Arizona Complex League. Benintendi has struggled at the plate through 51 games with the White Sox this season, slashing .195/.230/.284 with only nine walks.

He is not is Wednesday's starting lineup versus the Seattle Mariners.

Pitcher Steven Wilson has been reinstated after completing his rehab assignment with Triple-A Charlotte. The right-hander was placed on the 15-day IL with a back strain in late-May. Wilson has pitched 19 innings for the White Sox this season, holding a 2.84 ERA with 6 holds and 2 losses.

Additionally, the White Sox optioned outfielder Duke Ellis to Triple-A Charlotte and designated left-hander Tim Hill for assignment.

