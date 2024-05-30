White Sox make roster move following historically rotten homestand

The Chicago White Sox have optioned third baseman Bryan Ramos to Triple-A Charlotte, the team announced Thursday.

Ramos, 22, is hitting .196 with two doubles and two RBI in 15 games at the major league level this season. He went 0-for-14 since returning from the injured list in mid-May.

A corresponding move will be made before Friday's game against the Brewers in Milwaukee.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Chicago sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Click here to follow the White Sox Talk Podcast.