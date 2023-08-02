White Sox make roster move, recalling Jimmy Lambert from AAA Charlotte

The Chicago White Sox have made a roster move prior to their game Wednesday against the Texas Rangers, recalling right-handed pitcher Jimmy Lambert.

Lambert has a 2-1 record with a 6.29 ERA in 25 appearances this season. He has 28 strikeouts in those games.

He has struggled with control, with 14 walks and seven home runs allowed in 24.1 innings. His strikeout rate has risen.

His career ERA sits at 4.48 in 73 total appearances over four seasons.

The one area where he’s found success has been against left-handed hitters. He has held those batters to a .222 batting average in 54 total plate appearances, and has 13 strikeouts and eight walks against southpaws.

The move comes after the team sent reliever Keynan Middleton to the New York Yankees, the sixth pitcher they’d traded away prior to the MLB trade deadline on Tuesday.

The White Sox will send Dylan Cease to the mound on Wednesday, with first pitch set for 7:05 p.m. in Arlington.

