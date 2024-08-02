Ahead of Friday's White Sox-Twins game, the White Sox moved pitcher Drew Thorpe to the 15-day injured list with a right flexor strain to his forearm, the team announced. They recalled right-handed pitcher Prelander Berroa in a reciprocating move.

Thorpe said the injury hasn't been recovering well enough, so he'll head to the injured list.

"Probably a little bit before the All-Star break, pretty light," Thorpe said on Friday. "And then, just tried to push through it and it wasn't really getting worse, especially the last couple of starts. It just hasn't been recovering at all. I'd rather be safe than sorry and get it looked at. ... Just go on from here, rehab it up, and hopefully get back in a couple of weeks."

Thorpe, 23, was one of the key pieces involved in the Dylan Cease trade to move the latter from the White Sox to the Padres. After playing his first 11 games with the organization's Double-A team, he made his major league debut with the South Side earlier this season.

Thorpe is holding a 5.48 ERA and 1.263 WHIP this season through nine starts (44.1 innings). He's struck out 25 batters while walking 21, also.

Thorpe expects to pitch through the rest of the season. He hopes to start playing catch in a week and hopefully return the week after. He's pitched 104.1 innings this season between both the major and minor leagues, but he doesn't believe the injury is innings-related. He also doesn't think it affected his last couple of starts.

