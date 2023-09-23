The White Sox are offering $1 tickets and free parking for Thursday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Guaranteed Rate Field as a thank-you to fans.

The offer comes in light of the Monday's White Sox game being postponed.

The Diamondbacks' Saturday afternoon game against the Yankees in the Bronx was postponed, and with more severe weather on the way, the Snakes may need Monday to make up at least one of their games against the Yankees.

The game is moved to Thursday with the first pitch at 1:10 p.m. CT. It will be available to watch on NBC Sports Chicago.

Additionally, season ticket holders, premium seating ticket holders, individual suite holders and patio ticket holders with tickets for Monday’s game will receive a credit to their accounts and free tickets for Thursday’s game.

Refunds for all other purchases should be initiated through the point of purchase, such as SeatGeek, StubHub and Ticketmaster.

The upcoming games are pivotal for the Diamondbacks, who hold a one-game lead over the Cubs for the second NL Wild Card spot. Though crosstown rivals, the Cubs would love some help from their South Side counterparts this coming week as the North Siders look to close in on a playoff berth.

