Ahead of his major league debut on Tuesday, the White Sox activated Drew Thorpe from their Double-A Birmingham roster. They also optioned Sammy Peralta to Triple-A Charlotte and transferred Dominic Leone to the 60-day injured list.

“I’ve seen his last couple of outings. I always watch these guys on video here,” said Pedro Grifol told the media on Sunday. “He’s a strike-thrower, he’s a competitor...He knows how to pitch, he’s calm and he has a really good demeanor. Looking forward to seeing him pitch at this level because he looks like a big leaguer.”

The White Sox acquired Thorpe from the San Diego Padres in the trade that sent their ace, Dylan Cease, to the West Coast.

Thorpe, 23, is the No. 85 prospect on MLB.com's top 100 list and has pitched 60 innings while posting a 1.35 ERA and 56 strikeouts for Double-A Birmingham this season.

In 2023, he made 18 starts in High-A and five starts in Double-A. Between both levels, he pitched 139.1 innings, recording a combined 2.52 ERA. At Double-A, he's pitched a perfect 4-0 pitching record, earning a 1.48 ERA thus far.

