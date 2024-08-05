White Sox pitcher Ky Bush to make MLB debut vs. Oakland A's

Chicago White Sox pitching prospect Ky Bush will make his MLB debut tonight as the team begins a three-game series against the Oakland Athletics.

Bush was acquired at the deadline last year in the Lucas Giolito trade, and was called up by the Sox in a series of roster moves on Monday.

Pitcher Dominic Leone was also activated from the 60-day injured list and was added to the team's active roster.

Pitchers Prelander Berroa and Sammy Peralta were both optioned to Triple-A Charlotte.

Bush, ranked as the team's No. 17 prospect according to MLB Pipeline, has pitched 99.2 innings in Double-A and Triple-A this season. With the Charlotte Knights, he has posted a 6.16 ERA in 19 innings and four appearances.

First pitch between the A's and White Sox is set for 8:40 p.m.