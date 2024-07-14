White Sox pitcher Michael Soroka leaves game with apparent injury after throwing 3 pitches

After entering the game late in the second inning, White Sox pitcher Michael Soroka left the game against the Pittsburgh Pirates with an apparent injury after throwing just three pitches.

The White Sox revealed Soroka was suffering from right shoulder soreness, according to both the broadcast and MLB.com's Scott Merkin.

Right shoulder soreness for Soroka. He's undergoing further evaluation — Scott Merkin (@scottmerkin) July 14, 2024

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Chicago sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

The White Sox acquired Soroka during the 2023 offseason when they traded left-handed pitcher Aaron Bummer to the Atlanta Braves. This season, Soroka has a 5.25 ERA through 21 games (nine starts) for the White Sox.

Check back for more updates.

Click here to follow the White Sox Talk Podcast.