White Sox place Eloy Jiménez on paternity list, call up Lenyn Sosa

Ahead of Friday night's game in Denver against the Colorado Rockies, the Chicago White Sox have placed outfielder Eloy Jiménez on the paternity list while calling up infielder Lenyn Sosa from Triple-A Charlotte.

Jiménez, 26, has been an above average bat for the South Siders this season, though once again has battled injuries throughout the year.

In 2023, Jiménez has totaled 28 extra-base hits and 50 RBI across 84 games while hitting at a .277/.320/.452 clip, which is good for a 109 OPS+.

Jiménez will enter the final season of a six-year, $43 million contract with the White Sox next season.

As for Sosa, the infielder will join the White Sox for his second stint with the big league club this year.

The 23-year-old has 33 games of MLB experience, posting one home run and three doubles in a .132/.145/.221 line across 22 contests in 2023.

Sosa has primarily played second base in the MLB, and has posted an .820 OPS as the primary second baseman for the Charlotte Knights this season.

The White Sox will begin a three-game set against the Rockies at Denver's Coors Field tonight at 7:40 p.m. local time on NBC Sports Chicago.

Click here to follow the White Sox Talk Podcast.