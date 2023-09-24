Trending
Jesse Scholtens

White Sox place Jesse Scholtens on 15-day injured list

By James Neveau

The Chicago White Sox made a roster move prior to Sunday’s game against the Boston Red Sox, placing pitcher Jesse Scholtens on the 15-day injured list.

The move will end Scholtens’ season, as he continues to deal with a left calf strain.

In a corresponding move, the White Sox recalled pitcher Declan Cronin from Triple-A Charlotte.

Scholtens has appeared in 26 games so far this season for the White Sox, with a 5.29 ERA and 58 strikeouts in 85 innings of work.

Cronin made his MLB debut on Aug. 1 for the White Sox, and has appeared in six games in a number of stints with the club. He has an 11.74 ERA, with six strikeouts and six walks in 7.2 innings.

