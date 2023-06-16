White Sox place Mike Clevinger on 15-day injured list

The White Sox announced their placement of Mike Clevinger on the 15-day injured list with right bicep inflammation. The team called up Jesse Scholtens to replace Clevinger's roster spot.

Prior to tonight’s series opener at Seattle, the #WhiteSox placed right-handed pitcher Mike Clevinger on the 15-day injured list (retroactive to June 15) with right biceps inflammation and recalled right-hander Jesse Scholtens from Class AAA Charlotte. — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) June 16, 2023

During Clevinger's most recent outing against the Los Angeles Dodgers, he experienced visible pain in his arm after throwing a pitch to J.D. Martinez. He walked around the mound, shaking his right arm, as the White Sox trainer came out to the mound to evaluate him.

Pedro Grifol immediately called for Gregory Santos from the bullpen to replace Clevinger. He left the game after pitching 4.2 innings without allowing a single run. He struck out four and walked three, too.

On Thursday, Clevinger spoke upliftingly about his injury, calling the evaluation he endured "best news possible."

"I guess the best news possible," Clevinger said on Thursday. "There’s no structural damage. Shoulder, elbow looks good. Just some fluid in the bicep. It’s day by day right now."

MORE: Mike Clevinger calls bicep injury ‘best news possible'

Grifol mentioned Thursday the team didn't need to make a decision on whether or not to place Clevinger on the injured list; alas, they kicked his recovery off with a stint on the 15-day injured list.

This marks Clevinger's second stint on the injured list this season. He served time on the IL in late May with right wrist inflammation.

Scholtens offers a reputable replacement for Clevinger. He holds a 3.24 ERA this season in five games and one start in the majors. His command hasn't been exactly on point, walking eight batters in 16.2. innings. But the Sox aren't left with many options.

It's never a good time to lose a starting pitcher; but it's an especially difficult time to lose Clevinger.

The White Sox lost a three game series to the Dodgers on Thursday. And they have the Seattle Mariners, Texas Rangers -- fourth-best win percentage in MLB -- the Red Sox and the Los Angeles Angels on their upcoming slate.

Clevinger has been terrific in his last three outings, allowing three runs since returning from his first stint on the injured list. Considering the lesser degree of his injury and his most recent bounce back, outsiders should expect him to continue his marvelous ways on the mound.

For now, the White Sox will have to figure out how to cover his absence.

Click here to follow the White Sox Talk Podcast.