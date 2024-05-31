White Sox recall Lenyn Sosa after optioning Bryan Ramos to Triple-A

The White Sox called up infielder Lenyn Sosa ahead of the start of their series against the Brewers on Friday in a reciprocating move to optioning Bryan Ramos to Triple-A Charlotte, the team announced.

Prior to tonight’s game at Milwaukee, the #WhiteSox have recalled infielder Lenyn Sosa from Class AAA Charlotte. — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) May 31, 2024

The Sox sent down Ramos, who impressed upon arriving in the major leagues to replace Yoán Moncada. Since returning from the injured list with a quad strain, however, he's gone 0-of-14 from the plate.

Sosa has already played 12 games up in the major leagues with the Sox this season. He's hitting .132 with one RBI and two runs from 38 plate appearances. In Triple-A, he's hitting .284 with six home runs and 14 RBIs from 16 games played.

