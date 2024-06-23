White Sox reinstate Eloy Jiménez, option Oscar Colás ahead of series finale

The White Sox announced they have reinstated Eloy Jiménez from the 10-day injured list and optioned Oscar Colás in a reciprocating move ahead of their series finale against the Tigers on Sunday.

Jiménez has a tortured injury history over his five-year career. He has been on the injured list eight times in his career. But he's missed games for over 20 different injuries, according to Fox Sports.

"It's frustrating, especially when I start to feel better at the plate," Jiménez said in late May. "It sucks but like I said I'm not gonna sit here and feel sorry for myself. I'm just gonna keep working hard and see what happens.

"I know one day I'm gonna find the answer and this is gonna be just a bad dream."

Jiménez spent his second stint on the injured list with a hamstring injury he suffered running the bases on May 21. He missed 29 games from the hamstring injury.

Earlier in the season, the White Sox placed him on the injured list with an adductor strain. For that, he missed 12 games in April. But so far this season, of the 78 games the White Sox have played, he's missed 41.

Jiménez is hitting .231 from the plate this season with a .668 OPS. He's hit five home runs and 12 RBIs from 146 plate appearances, having struck out 26 times, too.

Colás has played just 13 games up in the major leagues this season. But he's hitting a strong .273 from the plate in 33 at-bats.

Jiménez is set to hit third in the White Sox's Sunday lineup against the Tigers, filling in as a designated hitter.

