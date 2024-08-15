White Sox release 2025 spring training schedule

The White Sox announced their schedule for their 2025 spring training slate on Thursday.

Here's the full schedule released from the team.

Notable games from the schedule include the Cactus League opener on Feb. 22 against the Cubs; the Cactus League home opener on Feb. 24 versus the Rangers; and the Cactus League finale versus the Diamondbacks on March 23.

The White Sox will also play the Shohei Ohtani and the Dodgers on March 2 and 8. They rematch the Cubs on March 7 at Camelback Ranch. Their "Spring Breakout Game" on March 16 will be against the Rockies.

