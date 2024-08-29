The White Sox have released right-handed pitcher John Brebbia after designating him for assignment earlier this week, the team told reporters.

Brebbia, 34, signed with the White Sox in January 2024 as a free agent.

With the South Side, Brebbia pitched in 54 games in relief this season; he finished 20 games. From 48.2 innings pitched, he held a 6.29 ERA and 1.418 WHIP. Brebbia struck out 58 batters while walking 17.

Before the White Sox, Brebbia spent three seasons with the Giants. He missed the entirety of the 2020 MLB season because of Tommy John surgery. Brebbia played three major league seasons with the Cardinals to begin his career.

The Yankees drafted Brebbia in the 30th round of the 2011 MLB Amateur Draft.

