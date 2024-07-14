White Sox select Arkansas pitcher Hagen Smith with No. 5 pick in 2024 MLB Draft

FAYETTEVILLE, ARKANSAS – MARCH 28: Hagen Smith #33 of the Arkansas Razorbacks throws a runner out at first base during the game against the LSU Tigers at Baum-Walker Stadium at George Cole Field on March 28, 2024 in Fayetteville, Arkansas. The Razorbacks defeated the Tigers 7-4. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

The Chicago White Sox have added a standout starting pitcher to their prospect pool, selecting Arkansas pitcher Hagen Smith with the No. 5 overall pick in the 2024 MLB Draft.

Smith is coming off a breakout season for the Razorbacks in 2024, posting a 9-2 record with a 2.04 ERA in 16 starts. He also posted a staggering 161 strikeouts in 84 innings of work, with a 0.89 WHIP for Arkansas.

For his efforts, he was awarded National Pitcher of the Year honors for the Razorbacks.

His 17.3 strikeouts per nine innings made him one of the most feared pitchers in college baseball, and he struck out nearly five batters for every one he walked in his third collegiate season.

The White Sox saw a few talented bats go off the board ahead of them in the draft, but decided not to select Florida first baseman Jac Caglianone with their selection. The Florida Gators standout hammered 35 home runs and slashed .419/.544/.875 on the year, but the Sox ended up going with a pitcher instead as they look to bolster their farm system.

Caglianone ended up going one pick later to the Kansas City Royals.

The addition of Smith gives them yet another strong southpaw, with Garrett Crochet mowing down hitters in the big leagues and Noah Schultz currently ranked as possibly the best lefthanded pitching prospect in all of baseball.

Hitting on this pick will be of utmost importance for the White Sox, as they won’t be eligible to receive a top-10 pick in next year’s draft after winning the MLB Draft lottery.

