White Sox sell out $1 tickets for Thursday's game against the Diamondbacks

The White Sox have officially sold out of all the $1 tickets they offered for Thursday's series finale game against the Diamondbacks. All the $1 tickets. which are all located in the lower bowl, are now unavailable, according to the team.

The $1 tickets are a product of the team's Monday game being postponed due to a separate postponement the Diamondbacks experienced over last weekend while playing against the New York Yankees.

As a tribute to the fans, the White Sox announced they would be offering $1 tickets for Thursday's game. They coupled the $1 tickets with free parking for the game, too.

For those curious, the weather is supposed to be excellent on Thursday, with highs in the upper-60s and partly-sunny skies.

All season ticket holders, suite holders and patio ticket holders were refunded their purchases and given free tickets to the game, according to the White Sox.

All other individuals who purchased single-game tickets for the originally-scheduled contest can get refunds via the services they used to secure those seats, and fans are encouraged to buy tickets through the discounted offer.

More information can be found on the White Sox website.

