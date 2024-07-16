The White Sox are signing Nationals infielder Nick Senzel, Jon Heyman reports. Sox Machine's James Fegan also reports the Sox are signing him to a major league deal.

Senzel, 29, was recently released by the Nationals. This season, he's hitting .209 from the plate with seven home runs and 18 RBIs. Last season, he hit .236 with 13 home runs.

Predominantly, with the Nationals Senzel played third base and designated hitter. However, he's played 269 career games in center field and 303 in the outfield in total.

