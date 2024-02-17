White Sox sign reliever Bryan Shaw to minor league deal

The Chicago White Sox have agreed to a minor league contract with reliever Bryan Shaw that includes an invitation to big league camp for spring training.

The team announced the deal on Saturday.

The 36-year-old Shaw also pitched for Chicago last season. The right-hander had no record, four saves and a 4.14 ERA in 38 appearances.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Chicago sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Shaw made his big league debut with Arizona in 2011. He is 43-45 with a 3.93 ERA in 791 career games, also playing for Cleveland, Colorado and Seattle.

Click here to follow the White Sox Talk Podcast.