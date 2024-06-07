White Sox snap franchise-record, 14-game losing streak

The White Sox finally snapped their franchise-record 14-game losing streak with a win, 7-2, over the Red Sox on Friday.

"It's just a really good feeling to break a streak that seems to be the hot topic. Let's start something new," Pedro Grifol said after the win.

The South Side set the franchise record for most consecutive losses in a single season on Thursday, with a 14-2 loss to the Red Sox in the first game of the series.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Chicago sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Garrett Crochet pitched his sixth win of the season, going six innings and allowing just three hits, two walks and one earned run. Crochet struck out 10 batters, giving him 103 strikeouts this year, which is good for second most in the league behind Tyler Glasnow (104 batters).

It's worth noting this isn't technically the longest losing streak in White Sox history. Not a single season, but the 1967-68 White Sox lost 15 games between two seasons. The 1967 White Sox finished their season losing five games, while the next year's South Siders lost their first 10 games.

But in terms of a single-season losing streak, the 2024 White Sox takes the cake.

The MLB record for consecutive, single-season losses is 23, set by the Phillies in 1961. The Orioles hold the American League record for consecutive losses, dropping 21 games straight in 1988.

The White Sox can finally put that behind them and search for the next win.

"I'm really proud of these guys. This has been a hard couple of weeks," Grifol said.

Click here to follow the White Sox Talk Podcast.