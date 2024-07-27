White Sox starter Mike Clevinger out for remainder of 2024 season

Chicago White Sox pitcher Mike Clevinger will miss the remainder of the year with a neck injury, the team announced on Saturday.

The starting pitcher will undergo disc replacement surgery on his neck on August 1.

Clevinger, 33, made four starts for the White Sox this season before going on the injured list on May 28 with right elbow inflammation, which further testing revealed was a result of a neck injury.

The right-hander will finish the season 0-3 with a 6.75 ERA.

In 2023, Clevinger put together a serviceable season for the White Sox with a 3.77 ERA in 24 starts. He rejoined the club in April 2024 on a one-year, $3 million contract.

