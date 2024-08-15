White Sox to place 10 percent discount on 2025 tickets: Reports

Brooks Boyer, the Chief Revenue and Marketing Officer for the White Sox, announced to a group of reporters Wednesday the organization will place a 10% discount on tickets across the board next season.

White Sox announce discount put in place for 2025 season tickets holders, per Brooks Boyer. Average of 10 percent discount across the board. — Scott Merkin (@scottmerkin) August 14, 2024

"It’s going to be a little bit different, understanding what has transpired here overall the last couple of years. There’s a price reduction," Boyer told Merkin.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Chicago sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

The White Sox are one of MLB's worst teams in the present day. Currently, they hold a 29-92 record, which stands 42.5 games back of first-place Guardians and 14.5 games back of second-to-last-place Rockies.

The front office has cleared house, trading away several key players over the last two trade deadlines. They also dismissed manager Pedro Grifol, naming first-year coach Grady Sizemore interim manager for the 2024 season.

The South Side's attendance also ranks towards the bottom of the league. According to ESPN, the team stands 27th in MLB, averaging 18,231 fans per home game. Between both home and away games, the White Sox rank 28th in attendance.

For the 2024 season, the White Sox's average ticket price is $29, according to the Gametime application; that's the fourth-cheapest average ticket in MLB. And with a discount ahead, they'll likely drop a few more spots in 2025.

Click here to follow the White Sox Talk Podcast.