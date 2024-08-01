White Sox trade deadline recap: All the trades the team made and didn't make

The White Sox geared up as one of MLB's most promising sellers ahead of the July 30 MLB trade deadline.

And while they moved off some players in exchange for prospects, they also held on to some players who were similarly expected to don different uniforms by the deadline.

That said, here's a recap of the trades the White Sox made and didn't make.

Traded

Eloy Jiménez to the Orioles

White Sox receive: Reliever Trey McGough

Orioles receive: Eloy Jiménez

The White Sox dumped Jiménez, 27, on the Orioles in the final year of his contract. He's slated to earn $13 million this season from the six-year, $43 million contract he signed with the White Sox. Jiménez technically has two years of club options attached to his contract, according to Spotrac.

McGough, 26, was drafted by the Pirates in the 24th round of the 2019 MLB Draft. He played in the Pirates' minor league system until the Orioles selected him in the Rule 5 Draft in 2023. He's played in both the Double-A and Triple-A teams for the Orioles. He's holding a 2.08 ERA through 16 relief stints this season in Triple-A.

MORE: White Sox trade Eloy Jiménez to Orioles

Tanner Banks to Phillies

White Sox receive: INF William Bergolla

Phillies receive: Reliever Tanner Banks

Banks has appeared in 41 games for the White Sox this season, with a 2-2 record and a 4.13 ERA. He has 55 strikeouts in 48 innings of work, and according to reports could get spot starts for the Phillies if needed.

Bergola, 19, is the No. 10 prospect in the Phillies’ system according to Baseball America. He has appeared in 67 games this season with High-A Jersey Shore, with 12 doubles, 29 RBI’s and 18 stolen bases. He is slashing .295/.350/.385 on the season.

MORE: White Sox trade Tanner Banks to Phillies: Reports

Paul DeJong to the Royals

White Sox receive: Reliever Jarold Rosado

Royals receive: INF Paul DeJong

DeJong, 30, leads the White Sox in home runs this season with 18. He's currently batting .228 with 41 RBI, 112 strikeouts and 14 walks through 102 games, 89 of which he played at shortstop.

Rosado, 21, is 0-1 with a 1.85 ERA, 1.05 WHIP and .219 batting average against. The right-hander, who is not a top-30 Royals prospect, has posted four saves and 45 strikeouts in 27 relief appearances with Single-A Columbia this season.

MORE: White Sox trade infielder Paul DeJong to Royals

White Sox make three-team trade

White Sox receive: OF Miguel Vargas, INF Alexander Albertus, INF Jeral Perez

Cardinals receive: RHP Erick Fedde, OF Tommy Pham

Dodgers receive: INF Tommy Edman, RHP Michael Kopech, RHP Oliver Gonzalez

MORE: White Sox trade Erick Fedde, Michael Kopech and Tommy Pham in three-team swap: Reports

Not Traded

Garrett Crochet

The White Sox were expected to trade their most valuable asset Garrett Crochet ahead of the deadline. The 25-year-old is having an unbelievable season that's seeing him hold a 3.23 ERA, 1.006 WHIP and a league-leading 160 strikeouts.

However, his requests to remain a starter for the rest of the season and receive a new contract from either the White Sox or a potential trade suitor may have deterred teams' interest.

There's also the caveat of Crochet's health. He's already reached 114.1 innings this season, which is more than his previous four seasons combined. This season represents his first on the mound as a full-time starter. Some teams were reportedly skeptical of his ability to remain healthy while staying on the productive path he set out this season.

The White Sox will undoubtedly look to trade him this offseason. (More below.)

Luis Robert Jr.

Robert Jr.'s case is fairly simple. A hip flexor injury in April kept him on the sideline for 53 games this season. And when he's been on the field, he hasn't shown much promise, either. He's slashing .221/.290/.451 with 12 home runs, 25 RBI and 14 stolen bases. He’s struck out 82 times with just 20 walks.

Considering the White Sox are acquiring young prospects, it's fair to assume the centerfielder doesn't fit in their competitive window. But with a rocky season underway, general manager Chris Getz will have a stronger opportunity to maximize his return during the offseason.

MORE: White Sox hold on to Garrett Crochet, Luis Robert Jr. past MLB trade deadline

