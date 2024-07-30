The White Sox are finalizing a trade to send Eloy Jiménez to the Orioles, ESPN's Jeff Passan reported just before the trade deadline on Tuesday.

In return, the Orioles are sending the White Sox reliever Trey McGough, USA Today's Bob Nightengale reported.

Trade news: The Baltimore Orioles are finalizing a deal to acquire outfielder Eloy Jimenez from the Chicago White Sox, sources tell ESPN. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) July 30, 2024

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Chicago sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Orioles reliever Trey McGough is the return. https://t.co/bjh2iwbMEF — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) July 30, 2024

The White Sox are dumping Jiménez, 27, on the Orioles in the final year of his contract. He's slated to earn $13 million this season from the six-year, $43 million contract he signed with the White Sox. Jiménez technically has two years of club options attached to his contract, according to Spotrac.

McGough, 26, was drafted by the Pirates in the 24th round of the 2019 MLB Draft. He played in the Pirates' minor league system until the Orioles selected him in the Rule 5 Draft in 2023. He's played in both the Double-A and Triple-A teams for the Orioles. He's holding a 2.08 ERA through 16 relief stints this season in Triple-A.

Injuries have unfortunately headlined the story of Jiménez's time on the White Sox. He's averaged 95 games per season over the last five seasons, not including the shortened 2020 Covid-19 season. Jiménez has played in 53% of possible games between 2021 and 2023.

MORE: A full timeline of Eloy Jimenez's awful injury history

Once one of baseball's top prospects, he hasn't truly lived up to his potential as a power hitter. He hit 31 home runs during his rookie season, which still stands as his single-season record for his career.

Jiménez is hitting .240 from the plate this season with five home runs and 18 RBIs. He's struck out 47 times while being walked in 18 instances. However, he has played 65 games, which is the fourth-most in a season for his career.

This closes the book on the White Sox's trade to send Jose Quintana to the Cubs. In return, the White Sox received Matt Rose, Bryant Flete, Dylan Cease and Jiménez, who are all no longer part of the South Side.

Check back to this story for more updates.

Click here to follow the White Sox Talk Podcast.