White Sox trade Erick Fedde, Michael Kopech and Tommy Pham in three-team swap: Reports

The Chicago White Sox have executed a significant three-team trade with the St. Louis Cardinals and Los Angeles Dodgers, with Erick Fedde, Michael Kopech and Tommy Pham all headed elsewhere.

According to NBC Sports Chicago's Chuck Garfien, Pham and Fedde are both headed to the Cardinals, while Kopech will head to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Tommy Pham also going to the Cardinals in this 3-team trade. — Chuck Garfien (@ChuckGarfien) July 29, 2024

The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal and Katie Woo were first to report the trade as being close to completion.

Tommy Edman will head from St. Louis to the Dodgers as part of the deal, and the White Sox will receive at least four prospects in the trade, according to reports.

According to USA Today's Bob Nightengale, the White Sox will acquire infielder Jeral Perez and infielder Alexander Albertus from the Dodgers in the trade. He originally had reported infielder Noah Miller was also involved, but ESPN's Jeff Passan clarified that he will not be headed to the White Sox.

Yahoo's Russell Dorsey also reported that the White Sox will acquire infielder Miguel Vargas as part of the deal.

Fedde signed a deal with the White Sox after spending the 2023 season in Korea, and posted a sparkling 7-4 record with a 3.11 ERA in 24 starts this season. He struck out 108 batters in 121.2 innings and had a 1.14 WHIP, the best of his MLB career.

Kopech has had some struggles this season out of the bullpen, with a 2-8 record and a 4.74 ERA in 43 appearances. He has nine saves for the White Sox, and has struck out 59 batters in 43.2 innings of work.

Pham has been a bright spot for the White Sox, with five home runs and 19 RBI's in 271 at-bats this season. He has slashed .266/.330/.380 for the South Siders, but will now head back to a Cardinals team where he started his MLB career in 2014.

Edman has been a fixture for the Cardinals during his career, but now heads to the Dodgers as they try to beat a loaded National League. He has not appeared in an MLB game yet this season, but tied his career high with 13 home runs last season with the Cardinals, slashing .248/.307/.399 in 528 plate appearances.

In eight games with Double-A Springfield, Edman has a double and four RBI’s, batting .207 on a rehab assignment.

Perez played in the 2024 Future Stars Game during All-Star weekend. In 75 games at Single-A Rancho Cucamonga, Perez has 10 home runs and 42 RBI's, slashing .264/.380/.420 in 350 plate appearances.

Albertus has spent most of the season with the Dodgers' rookie league team but has recently been called up to Single-A Rancho Cucamonga. In 51 total games, he has three home runs, 42 RBI's and has drawn 37 walks, with a .828 OPS this season.

Vargas has appeared in 80 games this season with the Dodgers, with three home runs and nine RBI's. He has appeared in 129 MLB games, with 11 home runs, 49 RBI's and a .201 batting average.

