White Sox trade infielder Paul DeJong to Royals

The Kansas City Royals acquired Paul DeJong from the White Sox in exchange for minor league reliever Jarold Rosado hours before the trade deadline Tuesday, the team announced.

DeJong, 30, leads the White Sox in home runs this season with 18. He's currently batting .228 with 41 RBI, 112 strikeouts and 14 walks through 102 games, 89 of which he played at shortstop.

Rosado, 21, is 0-1 with a 1.85 ERA, 1.05 WHIP and .219 batting average against. The right-hander, who is not a top-30 Royals prospect, has posted four saves and 45 strikeouts in 27 relief appearances with Single-A Columbia this season.

Over the last two minor league seasons, he owns a 5.26 ERA in 42 games.

Luckily for DeJong, his new home is just a dugout away, as the White Sox take on the Royals in Game 2 of a three-game series tonight at Guaranteed Rate Field at 7:10 p.m.

