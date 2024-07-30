White Sox trade Tanner Banks to Phillies: Reports

MIAMI, FLORIDA – JULY 05: Tanner Banks #57 of the Chicago White Sox pitches against the Miami Marlins during the eighth inning of the game at loanDepot park on July 05, 2024 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

The Chicago White Sox got in one more trade under the wire at the MLB trade deadline, reportedly sending reliever Tanner Banks to the Philadelphia Phillies.

In exchange, the Sox received minor league infielder William Bergolla, according to Yahoo’s Russell Dorsey and other reports:

The Philadelphia Phillies are acquiring LHP Tanner Banks from the Chicago White Sox for INF William Bergola, sources tell @YahooSports. — Russell Dorsey (@Russ_Dorsey1) July 30, 2024

Banks has appeared in 41 games for the White Sox this season, with a 2-2 record and a 4.13 ERA. He has 55 strikeouts in 48 innings of work, and according to reports could get spot starts for the Phillies if needed.

Bergola, 19, is the No. 10 prospect in the Phillies’ system according to Baseball America. He has appeared in 67 games this season with High-A Jersey Shore, with 12 doubles, 29 RBI’s and 18 stolen bases. He is slashing .295/.350/.385 on the season.

