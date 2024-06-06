White Sox welcome back Liam Hendriks, Lucas Giolito with tribute video

During the second inning of Thursday's White Sox-Red Sox battle, the White Sox displayed a tribute video for both Liam Hendriks and Lucas Giolito, who made their returns to the South Side with the Red Sox.

Here's the tribute video the White Sox played for their former pitchers.

Welcome back, Lucas and Liam 🖤🤍 pic.twitter.com/y1ou9PuMVz — White Sox Talk (@NBCSWhiteSox) June 7, 2024

Hendriks played the last three seasons with the White Sox. During his time on the South Side, he earned two All-Star nods and the AL Reliever of the Year Award.

He also battled through a Stage 4 non-Hodgkins lymphoma diagnosis, battling back to pitch in May 2023 after being diagnosed that previous December. He unfortunately tore his UCL in August 2023, requiring Tommy John surgery that has kept him on the sidelines since. He hopes to return in August.

Giolito spent 6.5 seasons in Chicago. He earned one All-Star nod and two top-10 finishes in AL Cy Young voting. He pitched a no-hitter against the Pirates while with the team, too.

