MLB News

Yankees reliever Ron Marinaccio claimed by the White Sox off waivers

Ron Marinaccio was 1-0 with a 3.86 ERA in 16 relief appearances during his third season with the Yankees

By The Associated Press

Reliever Ron Marinaccio was claimed by the Chicago White Sox off waivers from the New York Yankees on Monday and optioned to Double-A Birmingham.

A 29-year-old right-hander, Marinaccio was 1-0 with a 3.86 ERA in 16 relief appearances during his third season with the Yankees. He went 6-5 with a 3.22 ERA in 101 relief appearances for New York over three seasons.

Marinaccio was 1-3 with a 2.04 ERA and eight saves this year for Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

Chicago's Triple-A Charlotte team has finished its season. Birmingham leads Tampa Bay's Montgomery 1-0 in the best-of-three Southern League championship series, which resumes Tuesday night.

