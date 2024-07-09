Yoán Moncada will begin a rehab assignment in Arizona for his left adductor strain starting Tuesday, the White Sox confirmed to NBC Sports Chicago.

Moncada suffered the strain on April 9 against the Guardians while attempting to run to first base. Then, the White Sox projected it would take 3-6 months for Moncada to recover from the injury.

Three months would land him exactly Tuesday, while six months wouldn't give him a chance to return for the season. But in April, GM Chris Getz expressed optimism for Moncada's return to happen on the earlier side of the initial 3-6 month projection.

"We have gained a little more information on Yoán and we're a little bit more optimistic on a return than initially thought, which is positive news," Getz said on April 12. "... Our hope is sometime after the All-Star break."

The MLB All-Star break stretches from July 15-18. The White Sox play their first game after the break on July 19. That could mean Moncada returns towards the end of July or the beginning of August, especially with the third baseman beginning his rehab stint on Tuesday.

That's great news for the White Sox's third baseman, considering this injury in particular was one of the worst Moncada's experienced in his career, he said in April.

"I think it's the worst injury that I've felt throughout my whole career," Moncada said through translator Billy Russo.

