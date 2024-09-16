White Sox officially activate Yoán Moncada from IL

The Chicago White Sox have activated third baseman Yoán Moncada from the 60-day injured list ahead of their series with the Los Angeles Angels.

Moncada, who has been out of action since early April with an adductor strain, appeared in 17 rehab games in the team’s minor league system, including 12 with the Triple-A Charlotte Knights. In those games, he hit six doubles, a home run and drove in eight RBI’s.

In 11 games with the White Sox, Moncada batted .282 with four extra-base hits and five walks.

In a corresponding roster move, the White Sox optioned outfielder Corey Julks to Triple-A Charlotte. In 66 games this season, Julks has batted .214 with three home runs and 14 RBI’s.

The White Sox, who won their first series in nearly three months after taking two-of-three from the Oakland A’s, will hit the road this week on a West Coast trip, starting Monday night in Anaheim against the Los Angeles Angels.