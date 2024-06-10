MLB insider offers blunt assessment on Pedro Grifol's job status with White Sox

The Chicago White Sox are poised for their second consecutive 100-loss season, but will the club pull the trigger on a managerial change?

According to Bob Nightengale of USA Today, the White Sox “have no immediate plans” to remove Pedro Grifol as manager, even amid one of the worst stretches of play in team history.

“The White Sox believe it would make no sense to bring in and pay another manager when the team’s fate isn’t going to change no matter who’s in the dugout,” Nightengale wrote.

Grifol is owed $3 million next season, and the White Sox are “expected to re-assess” his standing with the club following the season.

The White Sox recently set a franchise record for longest single-season losing streak, dropping 14 consecutive games before beating the Boston Red Sox on Friday at Guaranteed Rate Field.

The White Sox entered Monday’s game against the Seattle Mariners with a 17-49 record, 26 games out of first place and owners of the worst run-differential in Major League Baseball at negative-144. They have scored 203 runs this season, the fewest in the majors.

In 228 games with the White Sox, Grifol has posted a record of 78-150, with his .342 winning percentage the worst in the history of the team.

Grifol has repeatedly said he’s not concerned about his job status, focusing instead on the task at hand as he tries to turn the team’s fortunes around after their horrendous start to the season.

“I care for this, for everybody around here, my job,” he told CHGO this week. “I’m going to give my best every single day, no matter what, because this is what I live for, this is what I have passion for. This is what I was born to do. In my mind, in my heart, this is what I was born to do.”

