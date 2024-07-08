White Sox shuffle bullpen ahead of Twins series opener on Monday night

The White Sox shuffled their pitching staff a bit before Monday night’s series opener against the Twins. The team announced two corresponding roster moves in the bullpen: RHP Steven Wilson was optioned to Triple-A Charlotte and RHP Jordan Leasure was recalled to the major-league team

Wilson has a 3.46 ERA, 26 strikeouts and 17 walks in 30 games for the White Sox this season, his first with the team. Wilson came to Chicago as part of the deal that sent Dylan Cease to the Padres in March. He hasn’t appeared in a game since the Fourth of July and hasn’t give up an earned run since June 24.

This is Leasure’s second stint with the White Sox this season. Leisure broke camp with the team this year, but he was optioned to Triple-A Charlotte on June 14. In 30 games for the White Sox this year, Leisure has a 4.08 ERA with 26 strikeouts and 17 walks. Leasure made six appearances for the Golden Knights and posted a 5.06 ERA with six strikeouts and two walks.

