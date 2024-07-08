The series opener between White Sox and Twins at Guaranteed Rate Field may be affected by storms on Monday night.

Per NBC Chicago’s weather team, there is a chance of scattered showers near the city starting around 6 p.m.

“A lot of this may just stay south of Chicago, moving into the city and eventually northwest Indiana later tonight,” said meteorologist Alicia Roman.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Chicago sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

First pitch in the White Sox game is scheduled for 7:10 p.m.

Things don’t get much better later in the week, as Hurricane Beryl hits land and makes its way towards our area.

“Really just watching where the remnants of Beryl will be Tuesday afternoon and Tuesday evening,” said Roman. “Another view of it showing it moving into Chicago, really depending on how far north these outer bands go.”

If Beryl does stretch towards Chicago, Roman said there could be heavy downpours over the next couple of days that lead to two to four inches of rain.

Scattered storms are possible once again this PM. The remnants of the tropical system Beryl will move northeastward into the Ohio Valley Tuesday night into Wednesday providing the chances for heavy rain, especially for areas south of the Kankakee River Valley. #ILwx #INwx pic.twitter.com/QeYCDidqdc — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) July 8, 2024

The National Weather Service says there’s a “heavy rain threat south of I-55” on Tuesday night, which would include Guaranteed Rate Field.

Click here to follow the White Sox Talk Podcast.