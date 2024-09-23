White Sox could become worst team in modern history. Here's when it could happen

The Chicago White Sox have made plenty of the wrong types of history this season, but they’ll have to win all of their remaining games to avoid putting icing on the proverbial cake.

The White Sox seemed like they were headed in the right direction by winning three games in a row a week ago, but they have followed that up by dropping five straight contests on the West Coast, including a series sweep at the hands of the San Diego Padres over the weekend.

That mark has dropped their record to 36-120 on the season, giving them the American League record for losses in a single season.

Now, the White Sox will head home for their final homestand of the season, which gets underway on Tuesday night against the Los Angeles Angels at Guaranteed Rate Field. After those three games, they’ll head to Detroit for three games against the Tigers to wrap up the regular season.

If the White Sox lose any of those games, they will set the modern MLB record for losses in a single season, breaking a tie with the 1962 New York Mets, who went 40-120 during their inaugural season.

Adding insult to injury, the White Sox can pick no higher than 10th in the 2025 MLB Draft after having won a higher spot in last year’s draft.

The White Sox lost 21 consecutive games earlier this season, tying an American League record for consecutive defeats. They have had three different losing streaks of 10 games or more, yet another black mark in the ledger against the South Siders.

For now, the team will focus on finishing the season, and will have to decide on a new full-time manager. They will also have to make some serious decisions about their roster, with potential trades for Luis Robert Jr. and Garrett Crochet on the table.

The team will also have to decide whether to pick up the $25 million club option on infielder Yoán Moncada, who missed most of this season with an adductor injury.

In fact, Moncada is one of only four players whose 2025 salaries are currently set, as others like Crochet will be eligible for salary arbitration.

The team also has Andrew Benintendi under contract, and has a $7.5 million club option on the contract of Max Stassi.